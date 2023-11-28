Seychelles Government Selects SECDEX Digital Carbon Market Solution To Be Showcased At COP28

Showcase in Blue Zone, Seychelles Pavilion, 4 December

Presentation demonstrating importance of digitally interconnecting ESG markets to achieve Net Zero from Seychelles to the world

Collaboration with local partner Island Carbon Consult and ZERO13

SECDEX Group, a regulated financial market infrastructure (FMI) firm operating regulated exchange and post-trade entities authorised and licenced by the Seychelles Financial Services authority (FSA), has been selected by the Seychelles Government to showcase in the Blue Zone at COP28 UAE (30 November to 12 December). On 4 December at 15:30 local time, and in a collaboration with sustainability firm Island Carbon Consult, SECDEX will host an event in the Seychelles Pavilion.

Seychelles, a sustainability leader in the Indian Ocean region, is taking significant strides towards achieving its commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It has demonstrated its dedication to conserving coastal and marine environments, while spearheading the charge towards decarbonisation. The Seychelles President, Wavel Ramkalawan is attending COP28 and will also participate in the World Climate Action Summit from December 1-2 along with other heads of state or government.

SECDEX will also collaborate at COP28 with its sister company ZERO13, a GMEX Group initiative, to provide a climate fintech platform-as-a-service ecosystem. SECDEX is connected to the ZERO13 Hub, which digitally interconnects carbon market participants, registries and exchanges across jurisdictions. Harnessing this, SECDEX recently executed and settled the world’s first spot and derivatives voluntary carbon credit (VCC) trades to the ISDA VCC definitions. XTCC™ also launched the world’s first exchange-traded high-quality VCC securities investment product by listing on SECDEX Exchange and connecting to ZERO13 to digitally access VCCs from trusted registries.

Hirander Misra, Chairman of SECDEX, ZERO13 and GMEX Group commented: “We are delighted to be selected by the Seychelles Government to showcase the SECDEX carbon market at COP28, and its integration within the ZERO13 global ecosystem of registries, participants, and climate fintech services. In the drive to achieve Net Zero, a collaborative innovation approach is essential to ensure tangible positive climate impact.”

Errol Renaud, Founder of Island Carbon Consult commented: “Our alliance with SECDEX and ZERO13 at the COP28 Seychelles Pavilion shows our commitment to innovative solutions. We believe that collaborative efforts are pivotal in accelerating the low-carbon transition, especially for Small Island Developing States (SIDS). Together we aim to contribute meaningfully to the global effort in achieving a sustainable and resilient future.”

Interested parties with access to the Blue Zone at COP28 can register to attend the side event by emailing info@secdex.net or info@zero13.net as well as contact the SECDEX and ZERO13 team to meet there or in the Green Zone.