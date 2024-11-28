SET Unveils 2025-2027 Strategic Roadmap For Fair And Inclusive Growth

KEY POINTS

SET's three-year strategy (2025-2027) directed towards "Fair & Inclusive Growth"

Three flagship initiatives to drive capital market development: Jump+ program to catalyze listed companies' growth trajectory Bond Connect Platform to enhance access to government bond investments among retail investors and general public and to expand business opportunities for market participants Carbon Market Platform to foster a robust carbon trading ecosystem



SET President Asadej Kongsiri announced the three-year strategy (2025-2027) centered on “Fair & Inclusive Growth,” outlining three key pillars to strengthen Thailand’s capital market ecosystem and foster inclusive growth and market participation for the benefit of all amid global economic challenges.

1. Enable Growth Ambitiously

Supply attractiveness " Jump+" initiative : This growth acceleration platform is designed to enhance the value creation journey of high-potential listed firms across the Thai capital market. Through this voluntary program, SET will empower listed companies’ services and people by driving operational excellence, ESG advancement, and adoption of analytical tools and artificial intelligence (AI). Participants will gain access to advisory services and communication channels to enhance market visibility, along with benefits and incentives from SET, government agencies and partners. SET will introduce a new index tracking performance of successful Jump+ companies and provide analysis reports in partnership with Investment Analysts Association (IAA) to promote informed investment decisions.

Trust and confidence: SET will strengthen market integrity through AI-powered supervision for enhanced market surveillance, effective regulatory implementation, and timely investor alerts. The exchange will expand corporate governance knowledge and deepen understanding of capital market mechanisms among stakeholders. All supervisory measures will be regularly evaluated and reviewed to ensure alignment with current market conditions.

2. Grow Together & Inclusively

Participant support : Bond Connect Platform will be developed to broaden individual investor access to government bonds in both the primary and secondary markets. This central platform will enable individual investors to participate in primary market subscription, similar to the IPO process, and secondary market trading. The infrastructure will also allow investors to leverage their bond holdings as collateral for other investments.

: will be developed to broaden individual investor access to government bonds in both the primary and secondary markets. This central platform will enable individual investors to participate in primary market subscription, similar to the IPO process, and secondary market trading. The infrastructure will also allow investors to leverage their bond holdings as collateral for other investments. Infrastructure resiliency: SET will enhance its core infrastructure through key initiatives, including the new clearing and settlement system (SET Clear) launching in 2027 while continuously expanding IT service partnerships to scale its system capabilities in line with capital market growth and participant needs.

3. Groom People & Our Future

Financial learning sphere: SET will promote financial and investment literacy among next-generation investors, professionals, educators, and influencers while fostering corporate excellence and sustainable business growth through the SET Learn Scape platform - a personalized learning solution designed for workforce development through upskilling and reskilling programs. SET will collaborate with partners from both public and private sectors to deliver educational content aimed at building financial and investment literacy for target groups.

SET will support Thailand's transition towards a low-carbon economy and contribute to its 2050 net zero commitments through comprehensive carbon ecosystem development. The initiative focuses on in collaboration with partners, developing SET Carbon solution for internal carbon footprint data management, and establishing accredited training and certification programs for external verifiers. Future-ready workforce development: Digital and AI capabilities will be prioritized in SET’s people development agenda to drive organizational readiness for future success.

"Entering its sixth decade, SET stands ready to drive Thailand’s economic advancement by creating fair and inclusive growth opportunities for all. Guided by our vision "To Make the Capital Market 'Work' for Everyone," we are committed to delivering innovative solutions and tailored services for all segments while actively fulfilling our social and environmental responsibilities for the sustainable growth of Thailand’s capital market and economy,” said SET President Asadej.