SET Unites To Elevate Corporate Governance, Emphasizing Board-Executive-Investor Stewardship

SET partners with The Institute of Internal Auditors of Thailand to implement new internal audit standards, introducing 'Governance Trinity' - the synergy between AC, CEO, and CAE, while leveraging AI technology to enhance audit efficiency and transparency

Reinforces critical roles of boards, executives, and investors in sustainable value creation

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), in collaboration with The Institute of Internal Auditors Thailand, hosted SET Sustainability Forum 1/2025 under the theme "Strengthening Market Resilience Through Audit Excellence" on February 13, 2025. The event brought together the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), governance experts, and listed company executives to share insights on elevating Thai corporate governance in alignment with new internal audit standards, while fostering AC-CEO-CAE collaboration.

Professor Dr. Pornanong Budsaratragoon, SEC Secretary-General, delivered a special keynote on "Strengthening Market Confidence Through Audit Excellence," emphasizing that strengthening governance and sustainable growth to enhance listed companies' value through robust internal control systems is not merely a compliance issue. Rather, company boards and audit committees should prioritize it as a "tone at the top" and strategic issue to establish adequate and appropriate internal control systems in listed companies.

SET Senior Executive Vice President Dr. Soraphol Tulayasathien highlighted that amid global market volatility, technological disruption, and market dynamics, enhancing governance and internal audit standards is crucial for building investor trust. The collaboration between Audit Committee (AC), Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Chief Audit Executive (CAE) - the 'Governance Trinity' - will drive this transformation.

Pongsak Sangsingkee, President of The Institute of Internal Auditors of Thailand, introduced the new internal audit standards effective late 2024, developed to align with international benchmarks while considering Thai market context. The standards focus on strengthening AC-CEO-CAE collaboration to enhance corporate governance and sustainable value creation.

The forum featured two panel discussions:

1) “The Governance Trinity: AC, CEO, and CAE Partnership” joined by IIAT Director Suphamit Techamontrikul; Anuwat Jongyindee, Audit Committee Member, Pruksa Holding pcl; Sakchai Peechapat, Chief Executive Officer, TISCO Financial Group pcl; and Ammaraporn Sivasen, Executive Director, Country Function Head of Internal Audit, United Overseas Bank (Thai) pcl.

2) “From Governance to Growth: The Value Creation Journey” led by SET Corporate Governance and Sustainability Expert Suvabha Charoenying; Kanchit Bunajinda, Audit Committee Member, KCE Electronics pcl; Thidasiri Srisamith, Chief Investment Officer, Kasikorn Asset Management Co., Ltd.; and Warapong Wongwachara, Head of Sustainability Office, Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group.

For more information, visit www.SETSustainability.com or LINE Official: @SETsustainability

