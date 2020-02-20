SET To Include CRC In SET50 And SET100 From February 25

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will add newly listed Central Retail Corporation pcl (CRC), which made its debut trade on February 20, 2020, in the calculation of the SET50 Index and the SET100 Index, effective from February 25, 2020. Banpu Power pcl (BPP) and Asia Aviation pcl (AAV) will be removed from SET50 and SET100 indices and transferred to respective reserve lists.
The review of constituents is in accordance with SET Index series’ ground rules regarding changing of constituents in between the periodic reviews for newly-listed stocks. Specifically, such rule allows the addition of newly listed stocks in the constituent list if market capitalization of such stock is either higher than 1 percent of the total stock market capitalization or ranked in the top 20-list of the SET50 Index and the SET100 Index.
For more information, please visit www.set.or.th .