SET To Implement Temporary Measures On Ceiling & Floor Limits, Dynamic Price Band, And Short-Selling

In response to recent tariff policy changes that have triggered global market downturn, the Board of Governors (BoG) of The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) today approved the temporary measures as detailed below to mitigate potential volatility and provide investors with opportunity for assessment and analysis to support their investment decision-making. In this connection, the Board of Directors of Thailand Futures Exchange pcl (TFEX) concurrently approved corresponding trading measures.

1. Revised ceiling and floor limits across SET, mai, and TFEX:

Exchange Product Ceiling & Floor Limit Current New SET and

mai Stocks / Unit trusts +/- 30% +/-15% Foreign Shares +/- 60% +/- 30% TFEX Index Futures / Options

Sector Futures

Single Stock Futures +/- 30% +/-15%

The above daily Ceiling and Floor limits will not apply to DR and DRx products.

Security-specific dynamic price band adjustment: Reduce the threshold from ±10% of the last executed price to ±5% of the last executed price. Short-selling prohibition: Implement a temporary short-selling ban on all securities, with exemptions for market makers for SET, mai, and TFEX.

These revised measures will take effect on April 8, 2025 and will remain in effect no longer than April 11, 2025. SET will conduct continuous market surveillance and recalibrate these measures based on prevailing market conditions. SET is confident that these prudential measures will effectively stabilize market conditions and reinforce investor confidence.