SET To Implement Auto Pause Mechanism For Strengthened Supervision, Effective May 6, 2025

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is strengthening its market supervision with the implementation of the Auto Pause mechanism for individual securities as part of SET’s planned regulatory enhancement framework which has been phased in since 2024. This Auto Pause mechanism is primarily intended to provide time for securities firms and investors to evaluate and address irregular order patterns of securities marked with a Pause (P) designation, which indicates their higher-than-usual trading order volumes, thus mitigating irregular matching and reducing potential market risks.

Key details of the Auto Pause mechanism:

Auto Pause will be automatically activated when an individual security’s bid or offer volume across all price levels exceeds 15 percent of its total listed shares. This process features two distinct phases: a 40-minute trading pause, indicated by a Pause (P) symbol, followed by a 20-minute pre-open session before normal order matching resumes. The activation of the Auto Pause mechanism will be limited to once per day for each individual security, with the scope of application covering common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), property funds, and infrastructure funds. Other securities, such as warrants, Derivative Warrants (DW), and Single Stock Futures (SSF), having the triggered security as underlying assets will also be paused. The Auto Pause measure is exempted for securities anticipated to experience high trading volumes, such as newly listed securities or those temporarily resuming trading prior to extended suspensions (SP) or delisting.

Order modifications and cancellations will remain permissible during the pause period.

The Auto Pause mechanism for individual securities will be effective on May 6, 2025.

For more information, please visit SET's website: www.set.or.th under the menu “Rules and Regulations” section, then “Circular Letters - Trading & Supervision.”