SET To Hold Seminar On Driving Thai Capital Market Into The Future As It Steps Into 48th Anniversary

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will organize a seminar “SET Steps into the 48th Year of Operation: Moving Forward into the Future Capital Market” under the concept “Make it Work for Future”. A keynote speech on “Towards the Future of the Thai Economy” will be delivered by SET Chairman Prasarn Trairatvorakul, while top-notch executives and experts in the capital market will take a deep dive into and exchange viewpoints on driving the Thai capital market into the future, covering business and sustainability dimensions to make the capital market work for all sectors. The virtual conference will be broadcast via the SET Thailand’s YouTube and Facebook
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that during the past 47 years, SET has taken a journey full of changes in each and every era. In moving forward into the future, SET is ready to take opportunities, brace for challenges and is determined to be a mechanism to help promote the growth of various businesses, and facilitate access to the capital market, while enhancing the capital market infrastructure and gearing up sustainability for the growth of the Thai economy and society..
“The seminar is aimed to present successive development from its beginning to the present and the future path. This involves both the dimensions of business operations and sustainability role model internationally recognized, while connecting opportunities for the present and future capital market to benefit all sectors inclusively in line with the vision ‘To Make the Capital Market ‘Work’ for Everyone’.”
Apart from the keynote speech, there will be two discussion sessions: One session is on “Wealth Driver for Fruitful Growth” by the SET President, the Chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO) Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, Managing Director of the Thailand Future Foundation Napat Jatusripitak, and Director for the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI)’s Economic Intelligence Service Kirida Bhaopichitr. The moderator will be SET Senior Executive Vice President - Head of Corporate Strategy Division and Head of Sustainable Market Development Division Soraphol Tulayasathien.
The other discussion session is on “Sustainable Driver for Meaningful Growth” participated by SET Senior Executive Vice President - Head of Finance & Administration Division Aphisak Kiewkarnkha, SET Executive Vice President - Head of Sustainable Development Group Ratvalee Anantananont, Chief Manufacturing Officer of Osotspa pcl Nukit Chonlacoop, Managing Director of SPVI pcl and President of the mai Listed Company Association Trisorn Volyarngosol, and Chief Investment Officer of Kasikorn Asset Management Co., Ltd. Thidasiri Srisamith. The moderator will be SET Executive Vice President - Head of Corporate Communications & Social Development Group Noppakao Sucharitakul.
The seminar will be broadcast - from 10.00 a.m. to 12.10 p.m. on Wednesday April 27, 2022 via www.facebook.com/set.or.th and www.youtube.com/setgroupofficial. All are welcome.