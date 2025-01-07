SET To Enhance Co-Location Services, Promoting Equity And Access For All Member Firms Starting Q2/2025

KEY POINTS The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will allocate co-location services, a core infrastructure component, to its member firms at no charge, promoting equal opportunity. SET will also disclose each member firm its own data transmission statistics compared to industry.

A study will be conducted to ensure equitable data transmission across all channels.

The initiative is scheduled to launch in Q2 2025.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) today announced a significant enhancement to its co-location services, effective Q2/2025. SET President Asadej Kongsiri said this initiative aims to create a level playing field for all member firms and ensure equitable access for all investor groups. SET will allocate its co-location services as a core infrastructure component, providing all member firms with access at no charge. All member securities companies will be eligible to request co-location space allocation and connectivity to the trading system. Member firms will be responsible only for their own external third-party costs, such as electricity.

This initiative comprises three key components:

Free Co-location Allocation: SET will provide all member firms with access to co-location space and trading system connectivity at no cost to the firm, excluding external third-party expenses. Data Transmission Transparency: SET will disclose each member firm its own data transmission statistics, benchmarked against industry. This transparency will facilitate performance benchmarking and improvements for the benefit of investor clients. Equitable Data Transmission Study: SET will conduct a study to ensure equitable data transmission across all channels. The findings will be reviewed regularly and used to conduct further improvements.

"This enhancement will ensure fair and equitable access to SET co-location service for all members and therefore for all investors," said Asadej. "We have collaborated closely with the Association of Thai Securities Companies (ASCO), incorporating valuable feedback from member firms and stakeholders to ensure a truly level playing field for all investors."

ASCO Chairman Pichet Sithi-Amnuai added, "This initiative will create significant opportunities for all members, benefiting their investor clients and enhancing service, competitiveness, and industry development. ASCO fully supports SET's commitment to fair and equal opportunities."