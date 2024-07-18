SET: Thai Bourse Enhances ESG Rating Methodology

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) today announced plans to strengthen its ESG ratings methodology in line with global practices, marking a significant step forward in promoting responsible business practices and sustainable growth among listed companies.

Since 2022, SET has been collaborating with a leading global assessor to refine its ESG rating methodology to align with international practices. The enhanced methodology, which is planned to be communicated to listed companies by late July 2024, will place greater emphasis on publicly available information, reinforcing transparency and credibility in the assessment. This initiative reflects SET's long-standing commitment to supporting businesses in operating responsibly towards stakeholders, considering Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors to build resilience and sustainable growth.