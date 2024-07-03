SET Teams Up With 4 Leading Research Houses To Produce Comprehensive Industry Reports

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), in collaboration with four key partners - Krungthai COMPASS, SCB Economic Intelligence Center, Kasikorn Research Center, and TRIS Rating Co., Ltd. – has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the "Industry Analysis Reports by Business Sector." The initiative aims to issue more industry reports covering all business sectors, benefiting listed companies and providing investors with crucial decision-making information. The project raises awareness and highlights potential industries. With a target of producing 70 reports over 18 months, SET will start distributing these research papers through its channels and those of its partners in the third quarter of this year.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET committed to enhancing investor knowledge and disseminating information for making better investment decisions. Companies listed on SET and Market for Alternative Investment (mai) operated in diverse industries with promising business potential and growth opportunities. However, many of these companies lack comprehensive analyses or reports. Currently, most available analyses focus primarily on popular industries that attract a lot of investors’ interest.

To bridge the gap, SET has collaborated with the four expert partners to launch the "Industry Analysis Reports by Business Sector” to promote industry analysis report production while raising awareness and showcasing the attractiveness of high-potential sectors. This initiative also broadens investors’ understanding.

The "Industry Analysis Reports by Business Sector", supported by Krungthai COMPASS, SCB Economic Intelligence Center, Kasikorn Research Center, and TRIS Rating, will deliver 70 industry-specific analysis reports over a period of one and a half years. These reports will feature content such as business structure overviews, value chains, key industry turning points, one-year business and competitive outlooks, short- and medium-term supporting factors and risks, and essential business summaries. Distribution of these analyses through SET and partner channels is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2024.

With the concept of “Make it ‘Work’ for Every Future” as SET approaches its 50th year, SET is confident that the collaboration will benefit both listed companies and investors with useful information for better analysis and investment decision-making, fostering sustainable investment and capital market development.