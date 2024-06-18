SET Sustainability Forum 2/2024 Propels Thai Business Sector Towards Science-Based Pathway To Net-Zero

Embracing the urgency for sustainable and inclusive transition, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) plays a pivotal role in propelling the Thai private sector towards net zero goals. Today, SET ESG Academy successfully hosted the SET Sustainability Forum 2/2024: Scaling up Synergies and Solutions for Net-Zero. This influential gathering brought together government agencies, business leaders, and capital market stakeholders from both local and international spheres to exchange insights and collaborate on advancing the Thai business sector across the entire supply chain.

The forum focused on empowering Thai businesses’ readiness to navigate uncertainties, foster robust growth, accelerate their science-based journey towards achieving net zero targets, and pursue long-run resilience. By aligning the quality of ESG data with international standards, the SET Sustainability Forum aims to unleash the potential of the Thai business sector and secure a prominent presence on the global stage, enabling the environment to compete on a global scale.

Highlighting the importance of robust corporate governance and resilience, SET Senior Executive Vice President Soraphol Tulayasathien emphasized the need to withstand volatility, be ready against incoming uncertainties, and seize future opportunities. Together with various sectors, SET is committed to preparing Thai businesses for the transition by uplifting ESG data toward global standards, increasing business integrity, and rebuilding trust. This collaborative effort reinforces global investor confidence and aligns with SET's determination to shape the future as approaching its 50th anniversary.

The forum kicked off with valuable insights from global climate finance experts, James Grabert, Director of the Mitigation Division at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), together with a regional expert on Article six to support the implementation under the Paris Agreement from the UNFCCC/IGES Asia-Pacific Regional Collaboration Centre, Jens Radschinski. Both shared their perspectives on the global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions crisis and presented science-based solutions to address the problem, such as carbon market and carbon credits. These agreed solutions can accelerate concrete climate actions toward Net-Zero, as well as deliver positive impacts across economic, social, and environmental aspects. The next discussions centered actions taken by the government and capital market regulatory agencies as an ecosystem to support Thai corporations in reducing corporate emissions in line with international practices. The Second half started by the keynote, Thai Bond Market Association President Somjin Sornpaisarn highlighted ways to facilitate businesses' access to finance or international funding sources through capital market, and ended the event by portraying the adoption of financial mechanisms to ensure a sustainable transition and resilience throughout the supply chain, against future crises.

The biannual SET Sustainability forum committed to presented impactful ESG trends that influence business performance and investment decisions, while featured ESG in practices, sharing perspectives and truly practical guidelines for driving sustainable business operations.

Interested individuals can watch the recorded seminar via SET online channels, Facebook & YouTube: SET Thailand.