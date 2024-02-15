SET Sustainability Forum 2024 Calls On All Thai Capital Market Stakeholders To Reflect On Governance Practices For Strengthening Trust In The Global Market

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and SET ESG Academy, together with capital market executives locally and abroad today organized “SET Sustainability Forum 1/2024: Grounding Greater Governance for Good”. The forum is aimed at emphasizing the significance of robust corporate governance as the cornerstone for sustainable business development and investment. The discussions centered around the crucial aspects of reliable quality environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) data, as well as its application in driving impactful business and investment decisions both locally and globally.

A SET governor and Chairperson of the Sustainability Committee Adjunct Professor Dr. Kittipong Kittayarak, in the opening remarks and keynote speech on the topic of “Grounding Greater Governance for Good”, said that sustainable businesses are not born out of good intentions alone, but also with a purpose-driven by robust corporate governance. In addition to risk management, corporate governance provides key drivers for business success including competitive advantage and innovation, delivering tangible value at every step.

Another highlight of the event was an exclusive talk titled "Re-examining the Importance of Governance in Corporate Sustainability and ESG Investing" by Helena Fung, Head of Sustainable Finance and Investment, Asia Pacific, at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). “Investors globally are prioritizing corporate sustainability performance as an integral part of their investment decision making process. We are pleased to support SET in this important event underlining the importance of strong corporate governance frameworks, transparency and disclosure on material sustainability issues aligned to global standards, Fung emphasized.

The event comprised two captivating sharing and discussion sessions, engaging key stakeholders. The first session, "Rebuilding Trust: The Rise of Governance in Investment Decisions and Corporate Sustainability", witnessed a dynamic exchange of knowledge and experiences among data users in the field of sustainable investing. The second session, "Communicating Greater Governance through Responsible Data", provided valuable insights from data providers, new-generation investors, and regulatory bodies, including the guidelines that cater to the expectations of stakeholders in all dimensions. These fruitful sessions fostered synergies and encouraged the sharing of crucial insights among capital market executives.

The success of the “SET Sustainability Forum 1/2024: Grounding Greater Governance for Good” event was held on February 15th, 2024, sets the stage for an upcoming event later this year. This forthcoming gathering will focus on presenting ESG Best Practices, equipping businesses with the necessary understanding and know-how to drive sustainable practices within organizations and boost the Thai capital market.

Interested persons can watch the seminar recordings via online channels, Facebook & YouTube: SET Thailand.