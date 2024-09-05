SET Seeks Market Consultation On Rule Amendments To Support Trading Of Vayupak Fund Until Sept. 13, 2024

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has sought a market consultation on proposed amendments to regulations governing the listing and trading of Vayupak One Fund (VAYU1) units. This consultation will be open for input until September 13, 2024.

This consultation aligns with the government's policy to mobilize capital through VAYU1, aiming to enhance public savings and investment while supporting the development of the country's capital markets. The fund is expected to offer Type A investment units to general investors and be listed on SET.

Proposed amendments:

SET is seeking feedback from relevant parties on the following proposals:

1) Adjusting information disclosure timeframes for all mutual funds

1.1 Net Asset Value (NAV) Disclosure: NAV will be disclosed through the SET system every business day to align with SEC regulations

1.2 Entitlement date Notification: unit holders will receive at least five business days’ advance notice for entitlement dates (book closing date and record date)

2) Revising regulations for market makers

2.1 Short selling price regulations: exempting market makers of VAYU 1 from short selling price restrictions, allowing them to short VAYU1 units at any price.

2.2 Tick size amendment: changing the tick size for VAYU1 unit trading to match the tiered structure used for stock trading

The consultation document and details are available on the SET website at https://www.set.or.th/en/rules-regulations/market-consultation under the title "Proposed Amendments to Regulations to Support Vayupak Fund." Interested parties can submit comments via the link https://forms.gle/gS5BCiBDuAoZcddU9 until September 13, 2024.