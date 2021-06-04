SET Provides Thai Investors Access To MSCI Sustainability Information

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in cooperation with MSCI, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, to publish Thai listed companies’ sustainability ratings for investors.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Rinjai Chakornpipat said SET is committed to promoting listed companies toward sustainable operations and raising investor awareness of sustainable investing. To provide investors with sustainability information of Thai listed companies, SET has made their environmental, social and governance (ESG) assessment results from both Thai and international organizations available at www.settrade.com. Over 300,000 pageviews of listed companies' ESG information indicate that Thai investors are more keen on sustainable investing.
“SET has recently joined hands with the global renowned investment data and support tools provider MSCI to disseminate Thai listed companies’ ESG assessment results, enabling investors to gain diverse perspectives. SET aims that ESG data would be part of the basic information that investors take into consideration for investment and help drive development of listed companies’ ESG performance,” said Rinjai.
MSCI Head of APAC ESG Client Coverage Chitra Hepburn said, “We are pleased to provide investors in Thailand access to our sustainability information to better inform their investment decisions. At MSCI, we are committed to improving ESG transparency and raising ESG disclosure standards, which is critical to driving capital towards more sustainable investments for a better world.”
Sustainability data and information of Thai listed companies available on www.settrade.com covers information on CG Report (CGR), the list of Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) stocks (or ESG stocks), the constituents of the SETTHSI Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). In addition, it also features ESG assessment results from SET’s global partners, including Arabesque S-Ray, Vigeo Eiris and MSCI, to provide a more comprehensive and diverse view for Thai investors.
For listed companies’ sustainability information, please go to “ESG Information” menu on www.settrade.com.