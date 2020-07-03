SET Promotes Thai-Listed Firms’ ESG Information

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) promotes “ESG information” of Thai listed companies, featuring sustainability assessment results and list of sustainable stocks, published on settrade.com. ESG assessment scores are provided by two international agencies, namely Germany-based Arabesque S-Ray and France-based Vigeo Eiris.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Rinjai Chakornpipat said, “The ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) concern is increasingly important to investors' decisions globally, spanning Thailand these days. SET has continued to promote sustainable investing, particularly through the dissemination of sustainability information of Thai listed companies among investors, and more so with the recent "ESG Information" launch which is published on the website settrade.com.”
"ESG Information" published on settrade.com compiles sustainability rating data of Thai listed companies, including information on constituents in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), the SET THSI index, and list of THSI stocks (sustainable stocks), prepared by SET, as well as the CG Report (CGR) Survey conducted by the Thai Institute of Directors (IOD). In addition, it also includes data from SET’s global partners, namely Arabesque S-Ray GmbH and Vigeo Eiris, which provide sustainability rating services for businesses worldwide. The “ESG Information” would enable Thai investors to access to ESG assessment results of Thai listed companies conveniently and free of charge, while offering comprehensive information reflecting growth potentials and long-term corporate value. This will enhance sustainability perspectives of Thai context and from the standpoint of world-class sustainability rating agencies.
Georg Kell, Chairman of Arabesque and the founding Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact said, “As investors around the world become increasingly aware of the importance of ESG factors, SET has shown real leadership in encouraging companies to integrate ESG in business practices, and to provide better information on sustainability issues. SET has also taken great strides in encouraging investors to consider ESG factors when making investment decisions. Thailand is today at the forefront of ESG compliance and disclosure practice, and we are delighted that Arabesque S-Ray® data will be available to investors, listed companies and all stakeholders across the Thai capital market.”
Juliette Macresy, Head of Greater China and South East Asia markets, Vigeo Eiris said, “For over 30 years, Vigeo Eiris has been committed to the growth and development of the responsible investment industry. The agency’s Asia Pacific office was established in 2018 in Hong Kong where Vigeo Eiris is currently the leading external reviewer. Vigeo Eiris has delivered 28 Second Party Opinions in the region, two of which have been in Thailand. Our hope is that this partnership contributes to a constructive dialogue between market participants in Thailand on ESG, increasing transparency, understanding and ultimately helping to deliver sustainable value to the region.”
For more information on “ESG Information”, please visit its menu under the "Stock" menu or on each stock information page via www.settrade.com .