SET Partners With Leading Regional Universities For CISA Testing Centers, Bridging Path To Capital Market Careers

KEY POINTS

SET launches standardized CISA testing centers in partnership with alliance universities in Thailand’s northern, northeastern and southern regions.

The initiative jumpstarts investment analysis careers for university students and aspiring talents amid growing regional investor base.

SET Senior Executive Vice President Soraphol Tulayasathien highlighted that regional economic growth has spurred investor base expansion in provincial areas, driving demand for financial and investment analysis professionals. Responding to this growth, SET has formed strategic partnerships with Khon Kaen University, Chiang Mai University, and Prince of Songkla University to establish regional testing centers for the Certified Investment and Securities Analyst (CISA) program. This pioneering initiative aims to broaden career pathway for university students and aspiring analysts across the regions by making certification examination more accessible and traveling cost reduction.

“SET and its partners have built a legacy of capital market talent development since 2005, producing more than 2,600 CISA professionals who are instrumental in meeting the sophisticated demands of an expanding investor base through segment-tailored investment solutions offered by the stock exchange. In this dynamic environment, talented professionals stand as the driving force behind the sustainable growth of Thailand’s capital market and economy,” said Soraphol.

The CISA program sets the professional standard for capital market professional careers through its two-tier structure of Foundation Knowledge level (AISA certificate) and Advanced Knowledge level (CISA certificate) — credentials that constitute SEC-recognized qualifications for investment analyst and fund manager license applications. CISA examinations are conducted at designated testing centers, all operating under standardized protocols established by SET. For more information about the CISA program for financial and investment careers at financial institutions and listed companies, please visit www.set.or.th/cisa.