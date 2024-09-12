SET Partners With Kasikornbank To Promote Social Enterprises Through K+ Market

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), commemorating its 50th anniversary, has joined forces with Kasikornbank (KBank) to provide social enterprises (SEs) with a new sales channel through K+ market on K PLUS app. This initiative aims to enhance customer experience and allow KBank’s clients to support social causes through their purchases.

Seven SEs from the SET social impact network are spearheading this initiative: Living Social Enterprise, Art Story by Autistic Thai (Artstory), Turn To Art Co., Ltd. (Witshulada), De Cours Co., Ltd., Dee Mee Sook (Mai) Co., Ltd., THC (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Yorice), and Haze Free Limited Partnership (Haze Free).

SET Senior Executive Vice President Rongrak Phanapavudhikul emphasized the crucial role of SEs in addressing social issues and reducing inequality in Thailand. Since 2017, SET has been working with the public and private sectors to strengthen the SE ecosystem. This effort has included providing business knowledge, developing skills, and facilitating partnerships between SEs and various organizations. However, product distribution and promotion via online platforms had been SEs’ pain points and this challenge led to the collaboration between SET and KBank. This partnership aims to help the pilot seven enterprises reach a broader customer base, increase brand awareness, and create sustainable growth opportunities. Simultaneously, the bank’s customers can create positive social outcomes through their purchases.

KBank Executive Vice President Sarinya Piyawongsoomboon highlighted the bank's role in driving the country's economy and business sector through its digital innovation. The bank has continuously developed K+ market on K PLUS app as a hub for high-quality and licensed products and services. This partnership with SET creates a win-win situation. It gives SEs access to KBank’s customer base, helping them expand their online presence and grow their distribution channels. At the same time, it allows the bank’s customers, who prefer quality online shopping experiences, to support meaningful causes through their purchases and enhance their shopping experience through regular promotional activities.

Starting today, KBank customers can access this new feature by searching for “SET Social Impact” on K+ market in K PLUS app. The platform will feature a diverse range of socially impactful products from the seven participating SEs.

For more information, please visit www.setsocialimpact.com.