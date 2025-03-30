SET Notice: SET, mai, TFEX, LiVEx To Resume Normal Operations On March 31, 2025

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announces that trading will resume normal operations for SET, Market for Alternative Investment (mai), Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX), and LiVE Exchange (LiVEx) starting Monday, March 31, 2025.

For services and activities at the SET building:

TSD Counter Service will resume normal operations from Monday, March 31, 2025 onwards.

All scheduled events within the SET Building premises as well as Maruey Library and INVESTORY Investment Discovery Museum will resume from Wednesday, April 2, 2025 onwards.

For more information, please visit www.set.or.th and all "SET Thailand" social media channels.