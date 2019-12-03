SET Market Report For November 2019

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index at end-November was down 0.7 percent from the previous month but up 1.7 percent from the end of 2018 to 1,590.59 points. The average daily trading value of SET and Market for Alternative Investment (mai) in November surged 27 percent over the same period last year to THB 52.80 billion (approx. USD 1.7 billion). Foreign investors pulled THB 7.72 billion out of Thai shares in November, in consistent with most Asian bourses.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Soraphol Tulayasathien said that foreign investors' sell-off in Thai shares in November eased from the preceding month, while their net sales in most ASEAN markets accelerated. Furthermore, SET index dropped lower than any other regional peers as three more Thai shares were added to MSCI Global Standard Index, marking Thailand with the largest inclusion in the region.
Key highlights for November
Securities market:
- SET Index ended November at 1,590.59 points, falling 0.7 percent from the preceding month but advancing 1.7 percent from the end of 2018. Technology, Agro & Food, Resources, and Services industry groups outperformed SET Index.
- In November, foreign investors sold a net THB 7.72 billion of Thai shares, reducing from the previous month.
- The average daily trading value of SET and mai in November rose 27 percent from a year earlier to THB 52.80 billion.
- Forward and historical P/E ratios of SET at the end of November were 17.1 times and 19.5 times, respectively, compared with the average of the Asian bourses of 14.7 and 15.7 times respectively.
- Dividend yield ratio of SET stood at 3.16 percent at end-November, above the average yield in Asian stock markets of 2.92 percent.
- A combined market capitalization of SET and mai at end-November rose 5.1 percent from end-2018 to THB 17 trillion, moving in tandem with SET Index.
- Fund mobilized through IPOs from January-November amounted to THB 80.37 billion.
Derivatives market:
- In November, the average daily derivatives trading volume soared 57 percent from a year earlier to 438,228 contracts.