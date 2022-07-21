SET, maiA Jointly Groom Thai Social Entrepreneurs In The 6th Year Of SET Social Impact Gym

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), together with the mai Listed Companies Association (maiA), has initiated the SET Social Impact Gym project to develop potential and professional entrepreneurial skills for social enterprises (SEs) continuously for six years. The SET Social Impact Gym 2022 is held under the concept of "Idea to Idone" to empower and strengthen SEs.

This year’s highlight is LiVE Platform’s participation in designing an intensive course to pave the learning journey path for SEs to solid foundation before taking the rigorous and practical tutorial sessions voluntarily conducted by 30 C-Level executives from mai-listed companies. The collaboration is poised to be expanded to create Social Business Co-Creation between business and social sectors.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET takes aim at sustainable growth creation for the economy, society and the country inclusively, under the vision ‘To Make the Capital Market Work for Everyone’. The Social Impact Gym is among the projects that SET has implemented on a continuous basis. Notably, senior executives of leading mai-listed firms have voluntarily coached on how to be good social entrepreneurs. In the past, the project has helped unleash potential of over 70 SEs. SET envisages that the stronger the SEs grow, the greater impact outcome will benefit the wider society.

SET Social Impact Gym 2022 has designed the effective path to develop SE potential into three parts to meet their learning needs: 1) Laying the foundation to be prepared for entrepreneurship via LiVE Platform, SET’s online learning channel, by selecting 5 key topics, namely Business Model Canvas, Marketing, Finance, Accounting for Business, and Creating Innovations; 2) Developing skills on delivering social impact via SE101: Online Offering, consisting of five topics: Social Entrepreneurship and Sustainable Business Models, Social Enterprise promotion Act, Tax Benefits, Value Proposition, and Social Outcome Measures; and 3) Conducting practical implementation where SEs will be paired with coaches, receiving one-on-one consultation from volunteer coaches, participating in workshop activities to improve or scale business models with Instant Knowledge & Learning for five weeks, so that the participating SEs will be dynamic and successful both in solving social problems and surviving businesses with resilience.

maiA President Traisorn Volyarngosol said that the association has come up with ideas to continuously support the social sector, considering that business growth must go hand in hand with social growth. Therefore, mai-listed firms have combined efforts to bring the potential and experience of being business owners by joining the incubation process, promoting innovative thinking and business strategies, as well as sharing experiences in doing business to enable SEs to operate their business sustainably. They can take advantages from having senior executives as mentors. and mai-listed firms as a vital link or extension for SEs to reach the Growth Stage. The results can be tangible and regarded as bringing the potential of the business sector to help the society and the environment the growth of these SEs.

Social Business Co-Creation, branching out from the SET Social Impact Gym project, to-date has up to 400 collaborations, in the form of joint venture, employment, product and service supports, business partners, product and service distribution channel supports and consulting, to expand social impact. Recently, Selic Corp pcl has collaborated with Turn to Art Co., Ltd. (Wishulada brand), to collect the unused materials from Selic's business to create works of art displayed at UNICEF booth at the annual Home & Garden Fair in Bangkok, as well as upcycling the old and unused toys to create new art objects for sales and make contributions to underprivileged children.

SET Social Impact Gym 2022 is available for SEs to apply from now until August 2, 2022 via www.setsocialmpact.com or Facebook: SETSocialimpact.