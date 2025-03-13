SET: mai-listed Companies Report 5.5 Percent Growth In Net Profit With Total Sales Of THB 209.45 Billion In 2024

Listed companies in the Market for Alternative Investment (mai) demonstrated robust performance in 2024, with operating profit surging 27.9 percent year-on-year while total sales reached THB 209.45 billion (approximately USD 6.17 billion), up 3.8 percent from the previous year. Cost of sales rose 2.9 percent and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses inched up only 0.1 percent. Consumer Products, Services and Technology Industry Groups led the growth with gains in both sales and profit.

mai President Prapan Charoenprawatt revealed that 215 companies, accounting for 97 percent of the total 222 mai-listed companies (excluding those in the non-compliance or NC list and those with different closing date for accounting periods), already submitted their annual financial results for 2024. Of these, 152 companies or 71 percent reported net profits.

The annual performance of mai-listed companies remains strong in 2024. Total sales increased 3.8 percent to THB 209.45 billion while cost of sales rose 2.9 percent to THB 155.58 billion, driving gross profit margin (GPM) to increase from 25.1 percent to 25.7 percent. As SG&A expenses inched up only 0.1 percent, mai-listed companies recorded a surge of 27.9 percent in operating profit to approximately THB 15.0 billion while net profit increased 5.5 percent to THB 5.55 billion.

"mai-listed companies ended 2024 with an annual net profit increase of 5.5 percent despite stronger performance in the first nine months of the year. The moderated growth resulted from fourth quarter provisions including allowances for expected credit losses and impairment of investment or assets. Excluding these items, net profit would have recorded a 71.8 percent surge. The three industry groups registering growth in both sales and net profit are Consumer Products, Services, and Technology," explained the mai President.

On financial position, mai-listed companies reported total assets of THB 328.95 billion, up 4.3 percent from the end of 2023, with the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 0.79 times, slightly increasing from 0.77 times at the end of 2023.

As of March 12, 2025, there were 222 mai-listed companies and mai index closed at 246.45 points, with a total market capitalization of THB 239.89 billion and an average daily trading value of THB 672.37 million.