SET Launches “SET SE101 Online Offering” Program To Enhance Sustainable Social Entrepreneurship

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), with the initiative “SET SE101 Online Offering” program, aims to foster sustainable social entrepreneurship to gear towards making changes for a better society with impactful results. The program consists of the know-how of social entrepreneurship with inspiring success stories and business models from leading social entrepreneurs. The online program is scheduled at 8.00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for 5 weeks, starting from Feb 13 - Apr 11, 2021 via www.setsocialimpact.com and Facebook: SET Social Impact.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET continues to enhance social development through the SET Social Impact digital platform. One of the key roles of this platform is to be the center of knowledge-sharing for social development that can make changes to create exponential social impact, eventually driving the country’s balanced growth in both economic and social aspects. Since 2017, SET has helped groom more than 2,000 young social entrepreneurs by implementing the 3-stage learning process: 1) Idea Stage via the SET SE101@University, 2) Early Stage via the SET SE102 course, and 3) Growth Stage via the SET Social Impact Gym. SET has most recently developed a new course called “SET SE101 Online Offering”, an expansion of the Idea Stage considered as a basic fundamental, catering to today’s new normal learning environment. The new course has been designed to disseminate social innovation knowledge to reach wider target groups to inclusively benefit all sectors in line with SET’s vision ’To Make the Capital Market Work for Everyone’.
“SET 101 Online Offering” program presents how to become social entrepreneurs, focusing on the know-how of social entrepreneurship, case studies and real-life experiences that can be immediately applied to business potential development. The content consists of 11 episodes on the basics of social entrepreneurship. Experts who are highly experienced in business and social development will share their knowledge on “evaluating social impact” presented by Sarinee Achavanuntakul, Sal Forest Co., Ltd. Managing Director-Knowledge Development; “social investment and social enterprises” by Siyanee Hirunsalee, a lecturer at Puey Ungphakorn School of Development Studies; “value proposition and business model” by Songpol Shanmatkit, TV Direct pcl Chief Executive Officer; and “introduction to financial statements” by Rungtip Charoenvisuthiwong, SET Executive Vice President.
There will also be good role models of social entrepreneurs to share their valuable experience and thoughts such as Living Social Enterprise Co., Ltd. which encourages psychiatric patients to work and creates jobs for them to make a living, Mana Social Enterprise Co., Ltd. which turns waste to cash and generates income to communities, Plant: D Co., Ltd. which creates activities for groups of elderly people to generate income catering to the aging society in Thailand. Moreover, various social enterprises will share their experience and determination to create social impact while sustaining business.
The “SET SE101 Online Offering” program will go online for free of charge at 8.00 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday for 5 weeks, starting from February 13 - April 11, 2021 via www.setsocialimpact.com and Facebook: SET Social Impact.