SET Launches New Additional Trading Supervisory Measures After The End Of Temporary Measures To Maintain Stability In Thai Stock Market

Due to the event that affects securities trading beginning to ease, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and Thailand Futures Exchange PCL (TFEX) will resume the normal trading regulations, with effect from April 16, 2025 onwards, following the end of the temporary measures, which have been implemented from April 8 to April 11, 2025. Nonetheless, SET and TFEX, if necessary, are ready to review and adjust trading rules as appropriate for evolving market conditions.

Even though the temporary measures will be ended, to control price volatility and ensure continuous market stability, the Board of Governors (BoG) has approved two new additional measures as follows:

Restricting eligible short-selling stocks to only SET100 stocks, with immediate effect from April 16, 2025 onwards. This measure has already passed the process of stakeholder hearings and seeking approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The uptick rule, accordingly, remains applicable to short-selling transactions of these stocks. Restricting High Frequency Trading (HFT) activities to only SET100 stocks to reduce volatility in small and mid-cap stocks. This measure is expected to be implemented by this May after coordinating with relevant stakeholders to ensure proper preparation.

The BoG has also approved maintaining the Minimum Resting Time (MRT) measure to prevent excessively rapid order placement and cancellation.