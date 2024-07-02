SET Launches “21-Day Challenge” Campaign To Unlock Global Investment Through Thai Stock Market

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) introduces the "21-Day Challenge: Unlock Global Investment through the Thai Stock Market" campaign. Participants will gain an understanding of global investment through various products available on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), such as Depositary Receipt (DR), Fractional Depositary Receipt (DRx), Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), and Derivative Warrants (DW) over 21 days. The campaign offers diverse learning materials focusing on practical application tailored to meet demand of new-generation investors seeking opportunities for investment returns. Over 10,000 participants are expected to join the learning experience this year.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that the fast-changing financial investment landscape, coupled with increasing product diversity in the capital market and unavoidable volatility and risk factors, makes investment knowledge crucial. This knowledge helps investors make appropriate investment decisions aligned with their needs and risk tolerance. SET initiated the "21-Day Challenge" campaign in 2021, providing knowledge packages for novice stock and mutual fund investors. The campaign applies the "21 days to form a habit" theory to investing, aiming to foster behavior change towards knowledge-based investing.

Since its inception, the campaign has been well-received, with over 25,000 participants, 100,000 accumulated guidebook downloads, and a 25 percent increase in participants' knowledge. SET aims for the campaign to serve as a crucial learning source, triggering the behavioral change in investors. By fostering a keen interest in enhancing their knowledge and investment skills, the campaign will enable investors to select products and methods that best fit with their personal profile, and thereby gaining more investment confidence.

"SET invites investors interested in foreign investment to learn from basic to advanced topics. Participants will explore characteristics and investment options, methods of investing abroad through diverse products in the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) such as DR, DRx, ETF, and DW, as well as trading procedures, information sources, and investment tools. Currently, diversifying investment to overseas market is an option to help mitigate risk and widen opportunities to receive attractive returns in a long run amid the fluctuating situation," added Pakorn.

The campaign offers easy step-by-step learning through a Playbook that compiles various content and educational media, including articles, short clips, and SET e-Learning courses. Additionally, live sessions with expert gurus will provide tips and answer questions weekly. Interested individuals can register for the campaign from now until August 31, 2024. For more details and free registration, please visit www.setinvestnow.com/th/21day-foreigninvestment. For further inquiries, contact SET Contact Center at +66 (0) 2009 9999.