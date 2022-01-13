SET Jointly With UOBAM Thailand Launches UHERO, Thailand’s 1st Thematic ETF

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) joining hands with UOB Asset Management (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (UOBAM Thailand) to launch Thailand’s first thematic exchange traded fund (ETF): The United Hero ETF (UHERO). The Games and Esports-oriented ETF will make a public offering during January 17-21 and listed on SET in early February 2022.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET has prioritized ETF development to be a tool for investors to conveniently diversify their investment abroad. ETF is increasingly gaining popularity over the global market due to its diverse underlying asset universe and its low cost, making it as an effective asset allocation. The assets under management (AUM) of ETFs across the world rose to USD 910 billion in mid-2021.
“SET has enhanced the continuous development of ETFs in Thailand by encouraging variety of underlying asset class of ETFs, expanding trading channels to facilitate investors, and providing knowledge for better understanding in ETF investment. SET together with UOBAM has recently developed UHERO, which is the thematic ETF to enable investors to capitalize on megatrend of Games and Esports business growth. The ETF will be listed on SET in early February,” Pakorn added.
UOBAM (Thailand) Chief Executive Officer Vana Bulbon said UHERO, Thailand's first thematic ETF, gives investors an opportunity to participate in the growth of the gaming and Esports industry which are leisure activities that play a role in today’s living amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The video game industry and Esports business grew more than 20 percent and over 15 percent, respectively in 2020 (according to New zoo, Global X). UOBAM Thailand believes that the growth trend will continue in the long term. The ETF has risk level at 6, focusing on investing in an overseas fund, Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (master fund), which tracks the Solactive Video Games & Esports Index constituting 30-40 gaming and Esports companies.
“UHERO is a major step to respond to SET's policy to widen investment opportunity for Thai investors by providing them with accessibility to internationally-focused ETFs, while reinforcing UOBAM Thailand's investment expertise in the country and success in innovative investment development. The fund is carefully selected through a rigorous analytics and selection process by the investment experts from UOBAM and their global strategic investment partners,” Vana added.
For general information on Thematic EFT, please visit www.setinvestnow.com/ETF , and for additional information, please contact designated selling agents or visit www.uobam.co.th or call at tel. 0-2786-2222.