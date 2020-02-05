SET Jointly With ASEAN Bourses To Redesign ASEAN Exchanges’ Website

Six ASEAN exchanges, namely the Philippines Stock Exchange, Bursa Malaysia, Hochiminh Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange, Indonesia Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Thailand have jointly disseminated highlighted information on www.aseanexchanges.org redesigned by centralizing information of over 3,600 securities listed across the six exchanges while enhancing broker reports, stock screening tool, securities comparison dashboard and financial news updates in a move to attract more attention from retail and institutional investors across the globe.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said the website makeover will be more user friendly to retail and institutional investors regionally and globally. This collaboration will benefit all ASEAN exchanges, while providing more opportunities and securing greater positioning of Thailand’s capital market in the global arena. It is in line with SET’s strategic plan of ‘Growing Together for Inclusive Well-being’.
Comprehensive information of over 3,600 ASEAN securities, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), real estate investment trust (REITs), and depositary receipts (DRs), have been added into the website facelift. Investors can search and monitor business performance of all securities more conveniently at one stop and at one’s fingertips. Another highlight is the collection of broker reports conducted by securities firms for investors to learn and understand the diverse businesses and companies before making investment decision. In addition, the site also provides securities screening tools, allowing investors to compare securities across the region based on various criteria such as market capitalization, dividend yield, P/E ratio, industry information, indices, etc. The movement of relevant indices such as MSCI ASEAN and FTSE ASEAN, as well as financial news update, have been included on the website.
“We hope this linkage and dissemination will increase opportunity for Thai listed firms to be widely recognized on international investors’ radar. Meanwhile, this connection is also a gateway for Thai investors to explore more overseas investment opportunities,” added Pakorn.
For more information, please visit www.aseanexchanges.org .