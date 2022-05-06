SET Introduces Sustainability Reporting Guide To Benefit Listed Companies And Investors

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) unveils Sustainability Reporting Guide for listed companies together with ESG metrics for each industry group, covering environmental, social and governance (ESG) material topics, to be used as guidance on the disclosure of sustainability-related information with transparency, quality and standardization. The guideline for sustainability reporting also conforms with the 56-1 One Report form and can be used as a vital checklist for sustainable business development and investment.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET drives sustainable finance concept to support businesses to put ESG aspects into practice, assess them in a tangible way and disclose complete and quality information. At present, ESG and financial information alike are necessary for investment decisions, as the former provides investors better insight on risk factors, opportunities and perspectives of carrying out business, and boost stakeholders’ confidence in potential of business operation in the long run.

“The Sustainability Reporting Guide for listed companies is considered an advancement of sustainability reporting in the capital market to meet the increasing ESG demand of local and overseas investors continuously. Significantly, SET supports the use of ESG information to develop business and investment-related products and services in a sustainable manner, starting from disclosure of the quality ESG information which will be plugged into the ESG Data Platform currently in development process to be the data center of ESG-related information. The reporting guideline will benefit stakeholders in the industry in line with SET’s vision: “To Make the Capital Market ‘Work’ for Everyone””, added Pakorn.

Following the launch of the guideline, SET will further communicate with the target groups to enhance knowledge and understanding continuously via various activities, such as online seminars, training courses on sustainability reporting for each industry group to ensure that listed companies can disclose and report sustainability-related information completely and properly according to their business contexts Interested parties can download the guidelines at www.setsustainability.com.