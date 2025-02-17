SET Index Rebounds In Afternoon Trading, Bolstered By Multi-Industry Gains

The SET Index closed today at 1,256.48 points, down 15.62 points or 1.23 percent from last Friday's close. The benchmark index recovered during the afternoon trading session, with price gains across multiple industry groups, including Agro & Food Industry, Financials, Property & Construction, Industrials, and Resources. Excluding the share prices of Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl (DELTA) and Airports of Thailand pcl (AOT), the SET Index would have gained more than 15 points, in line with regional market directions.

The SET Index fell 2.5 percent at the opening today, weighed down by DELTA, which declined following lower-than-expected earnings results, and AOT, which dropped on concession contract news. However, AOT provided additional clarification this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) recommends investors to closely monitor reliable information sources, conduct comprehensive analysis, and exercise prudent judgment in making trading decisions appropriate to the current situation.