SET Hosts 32nd ASEAN Exchanges CEOs Meeting To Step Up Efforts To Develop Regional Sustainable Capital Market

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) organized the 32nd ASEAN Exchanges CEOs virtual meeting on March 30, 2021. CEOs of seven ASEAN Exchanges from six countries namely Bursa Malaysia, Hanoi Stock Exchange, Hochiminh Stock Exchange, Indonesia Stock Exchange, Philippine Stock Exchange, SET and Singapore Exchange collaboratively discussed strengthening co-operation on cross-border products, working together to enhance sustainability in the capital markets, and continuing its joint marketing of ASEAN activities to uplift ASEAN Exchanges to catch global investors’ eyes.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said: This year’s agenda focused on facilitating the issuance of ASEAN products by having cross border products, exchanging experiences in the capital market’s ecosystem development and investment that will lead to sustainability amid the disrupted new normal with practical executions, and continuing to work with partners to foster greater diversity, innovation and investment opportunities. ASEAN Exchanges will jointly establish a Sustainability Working Group to foster sustainable development and enhance the appeal of ASEAN’s listed companies to global investors. SET, at the meeting, has shared practical experiences in driving Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) to create balanced growth for both business and society, and has showcased the outstanding world-class performance on sustainability of the Thai capital market.
ASEAN Exchanges started the year with a virtual conference from January 4 to 8, 2021, co-hosted with Credit Suisse. ASEAN’s key policymakers and high-level executives from the private sector shared their knowledge and expertise to more than 90 participating institutional investors. The conference was followed by 208 corporate access meetings. The event turnout reflected, among global investors, the high level of interest in ASEAN Exchanges.
Apart from the seven ASEAN exchanges, Cambodia Stock Exchange and Yangon Stock Exchange joined the meeting.
