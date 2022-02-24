SET Forges Bonds Between Social And Business Sectors Through “Social Business Matching Day: The Impact Opportunity #1”

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is determined to establishing a bridge between social and business sectors, opening up opportunity for social enterprises (SEs) to present their business plans in tackling social issues to business sector in the “Social Business Matching Day: The Impact Opportunity #1” event held on February 24 and 25, 2022. The initiative is aimed to enhance “Business Co-Creation” to increase social impact.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said SET, through the SET Social Impact Platform, has linked the business sector with resources and experiences to the social sector with determination to solve social and environmental problems.
“In 2022, SET will magnify social impact exponentially by expanding the Business Co-Creation network of business sector and SEs via the “Social Business Matching Day: The Impact Opportunity #1” organized for the first time in association with the Mai Listed Company Association and the Thai Listed Companies Association,” added Pakorn.
SET has continuously pushed towards sustainable development, prioritizing balance creation of economic, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) management to be a guideline for potential development of business operations towards sustainable growth while taking care of every stakeholder. Nowadays, listed companies and various business sectors embrace ESG practice across supply chain and deepen collaboration with social sector in environmental and social stewardship.
SET believes that social entrepreneurs are next generation businessmen who address problems or seek solutions for society with business mechanism through social innovation design for sustainability. Social entrepreneurs in SET Social Impact Platform which have reached their growth stage are selected to present their plan in solving problems and developing society to interested business organizations such as listed companies, private sector, educational institutions and the organizations that support SEs. The growth stage business can create concrete social benefits in the areas of agricultural development, environment and innovative services for elderly people.
The fair is expected to result in business matching and connection with at least 30 percent of all participating business organizations. The network building also meets the demand of listed companies, most of which value environment, social and governance (ESG) issues, and those companies which want new partners and are interested in SEs.
The “Social Business Matching Day: The Impact Opportunity #1” fair is held at the Neramitkaset Park. Interested persons can follow the projects that support social enterprises at www.setsocialimpact.com.