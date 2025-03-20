SET, FETCO And EEF Launch Computer Donation Initiative For Underserved Schools On SET's 50th Anniversary

KEY POINTS

SET, FETCO and EEF launch the “Computers for Young Thai Financial Education” initiative, calling for business sector participation.

This campaign targets donations of 5,000 computers with financial literacy package to underserved schools in five years, fostering early financial education among Thai youth.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has partnered with the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO) and the Equitable Education Fund (EEF) Thailand to launch the “Computers for Young Thai Financial Education” initiative to bridge Thailand’s educational divide and foster financial literacy among the nation’s youth. This initiative is one of SET’s three flagship social contribution programs under the “SET's 50th Anniversary: Social Impact Drive” campaign.

SET President Asadej Kongsiri emphasized that the “SET's 50th Anniversary: Social Impact Drive” campaign underscores its dual commitment to capital market advancement and broader social development. “Through the “Computers for Young Thai Financial Education” initiative, we are tackling Thailand's education gap while expanding young people’s access to online self-learning resources. SET will mobilize business sector partners to achieve the five-year target of 5,000 computer donations and pre-load each computer with financial education package, creating a powerful learning tool that cultivates financial literacy and savings habits among students, educators and families,” SET President added.

FETCO Vice Chairman Pichet Sithi-Amnuai reaffirmed the capital market sector’s strong commitment to this initiative. “On behalf of the capital market organizations, FETCO fully supports this initiative which is considered a strategic investment in the nation's human capital. By providing both technology access and financial knowledge, we are equipping young people throughout Thailand with the digital literacy and financial acumen needed to thrive in our modern economy, empowering the next generation to emerge as key architects of the sustainable development of Thailand's capital markets and broader economy.”

EEF Managing Director Dr. Kraiyos Patrawart highlighted that resource deficiencies in small and underserved schools in remote areas directly impact learning outcomes, with OECD research confirming that such schools typically produce lower PISA scores. EEF surveys conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic also show that underprivileged rural students primarily rely on parents' mobile phones for learning, with no access to tablets or computers—a technology gap ten times wider than for the general population. "Schools represent their only gateway to digital learning resources, which is why we focus on mobilizing cross-sector collaboration to create educational equity," said EEF Managing Director. "With our comprehensive information systems, we can accurately identify resource-deficient schools through participatory processes involving teachers, school administrators, the Network of Educational Management in Highland and Remote Areas, and the Office of Basic Education Commission (OBEC), creating transparent intervention mapping that will initially prioritize approximately 200 schools with the most urgent needs. This initiative will significantly narrow educational and digital divides affecting underserved schools in remote areas while promoting equitable resource and budget distribution, profoundly advancing EEF's commitment to sustainable educational development.”

Capital market organizations, businesses and interested parties are invited to contribute to this initiative in any of these three forms: 1) Donation of pre-owned computers in good working conditions, 2) Donation of new computers, or 3) In-kind support through expertise contribution.

For more information, please contact EEF Call Center at +66 (0) 2079 5475. The latest updates about this initiative’s progress are available at www.eef.or.th/donate/ and https://pinhelppoint.com/