SET Equips Thai Social Enterprises With Knowledge & Skills Via Online Course For 2nd Straight Year

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is determined to cultivate social enterprises (SEs) and continuously enhance knowledge by sharing knowledge and skills, and inspiring them toward sustainability. To further extend last year’s Season 1 program, SET has teamed up with experts, specialists and exemplary SEs in the “SET SE101: Online Offering Season 2” program consisting of in-depth content in the how-to model for the instant practice. This program will go live at 8.00 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The first session is scheduled on Friday Jan 21, 2022 at www.setsocialimpact.com, and Facebook: SET Social Impact.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that in line with SET’s vision “To Make the Capital Market Work for Everyone”, SET has developed the capital market for the benefit of all sectors inclusively, aiming to promote balanced growth in all aspects of the economy, the society and the country. Notably, SET has developed a learning source and opened up growth opportunities for Thai people continuously. Particularly for the Thai SEs, SET has bolstered their potential through SET Social Impact Platform to connect all parties, both inside and outside the capital market, to enhance exponential results on society.
As part of roles in 2022, SET continuously provides social entrepreneurship knowledge and skills to the target groups covering the students who are interested in setting up SEs, community enterprises, foundations and SEs. The tactical tool is to promote “SET SE101: Online Offering Season 2” program with in-depth contents to enable the them to quickly understand and immediately apply knowledge. Some samples are: in-depth information on the Social Enterprise Promotion Act, tax incentives for SEs, company registration as juristic person and business planning. On top of that, the contents also focus on the concept of how to do business while also caring for the society, how to be an inspiration for others, how the role models in SEs can manage their business at growth stage with ability to truly create social impact, and the big ideas of how to create social innovations with great outputs for the benefit of the society and environment.
As for the “SET SE101: Online Offering Season 1” program debuted in 2021, it has been well-received, particularly in content useful for business operation such as basic knowledge of financial statements, value proposition and the SE models that have inspired and encouraged potential SEs.
“SET SE101: Online Offering Season 2” program will go live at www.setsocialimpact.com and Facebook: SET Social Impact at 8.00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from January 21 to March 12, 2022. In the first episode on Friday January 21, Napa Setakorn, Director of the Office of Social Enterprise Promotion, will provide in-depth information on the Social Enterprise Promotion Act.