SET Earns Prestigious LEED Certification, Highest Score In Thailand And 3rd Place In The World, Confirming Well-Promoted All Aspects Of Sustainability

The Stock Exchange of Thailand’s headquarters located on Ratchadapisek road has recently gained LEED certification for Existing Buildings Operations & Maintenance (EBOM) with highest score in Thailand while ranking at the third place in the world, based on the environmental performance and sustainable operations. The prestigious accomplishment echoes SET’s vision of Growing Together for Inclusive Well-being.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET, marking the 45th anniversary this year, has been operated by taking into consideration the environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects via top-down approach, from policy to implementation in every process, while encouraging all stakeholders to realize the importance of ESG’s value chain and put into practice. It’s worth mentioning that the SET Building on Ratchadapisek road in Bangkok central business district area has recently achieved the top-flight LEED Platinum Certification in EBOM as designated by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), scoring 93 points, considered highest points for Thailand and third in the global ranking. It has been recognized as the first building in Thailand to be certified with Platinum Version 4, the latest version, significantly reflecting the well-managed, eco-friendly office building that cares for the well-being of staff, other people working in the vicinity and the residents living in the community.
Previously in 2016, SET was granted the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification in New Construction (LEED NC) category, considering the design and construction that met the energy and environmental standards. The criteria for the LEED EBOM certification include efficient building management, environmental responsibility including the quality of life. The evaluation covers the quality management of water, energy, resources and wastes. For this latest certification, the SET building scored outstandingly high in the areas of energy efficiency management and optimization, including alternative energy promotion, well-managed resources, as well as good quality of air and environment in the building. In addition, SET has already been certified as 100% Carbon Neutral Organization compensation, as well as participating in Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction Program (T-VER). Furthermore, SET has also encouraged various organizations to jointly make greater impact on sustainable environment and society through Care the Bear and Care the Whale projects with an aim to help tackle the climate change issue. These projects and campaigns aim to promote resource optimization, efficient waste sorting, and smart recycle process which will enhance the environment and society sustainably.