SET Collaborates With BOI To Drive New Economy Industry Growth Into The Thai Capital Market

KEY POINTS

SET has joined forces with BOI to drive the New Economy and organized a special seminar on "BOI to IPO: Capital Market to Drive Growth" on November 4, 2025.

This event marks the launch of a collaboration between the two entities to promote investment in high-growth businesses, laying the foundation for the country's economic shift from traditional manufacturing and services to Thailand 4.0.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), with commitment to being a key mechanism to drive the Thai economy into a new digital era, has organized a seminar entitled "BOI to IPO: Capital Market to Drive Growth" to encourage and promote companies in the New Economy industries, driven by technology and innovation, with the growth potential to be listed in the Thai capital market. The seminar was held on Tuesday November 4, 2025, at the SET building.

BOI Secretary General Narit Therdsteerasukdi stated that the collaboration between BOI and SET will be multiple efforts that can uplevel both Thai and foreign entrepreneurs to grow and compete in the digital world through the integration of benefits, privileges and tools from both organizations. At the initial stage, the collaboration will focus on two key areas. The first area is to attract leading international companies, particularly in three key high-tech industries namely smart electronics & appliances, electric vehicles, and digital-related industries, which have established operations in Thailand and have already received investment promotion from BOI, to list on SET to boost their fundraising potential, enhance corporate governance standards, strengthen the Thai capital market, while providing Thai investors with opportunities to be shareholders of industries of the future. The second area is to encourage the current listed companies to further invest in specific areas to enhance production efficiency, leading to sustainable growth via BOI's Smart and Sustainable Industry measures and SET's JUMP+ program. These endeavors are in line with BOI's goal to gear up Thailand for the new economy driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability.

SET President Asadej Kongsiri stated that one of SET’s missions is to serve as the center to connect businesses with access to fundraising sources, while creating a diverse range of quality products as alternatives for investors. SET has recently revised the listing criteria on SET and Market for Alternative Investment (mai) to facilitate high-growth New Economy businesses to be listed, utilizing adjusted market capitalization criteria, such as encouraging businesses related to technology and innovation that are profitable or likely to be profitable to apply for listing, among others. In addition, SET is currently in the process of reviewing the rules, regulations and criteria to ensure they are advanced and comparable to the stock exchanges in the region.

The "BOI to IPO: Capital Market to Drive Growth" seminar marks the beginning of a collaboration between the two entities to communicate to entrepreneurs in the target industries. It has provided information and guidelines on how to support the business sector in helping drive the new economy altogether. BOI Secretary General Narit Therdsteerasukdi has given a talk on the topic of "BOI Promotes Investment to Restructure the Thai Economy into the New Economy”. In addition, Amnouy Jiramahapoka, SET’s Executive Vice President - Issuer & Listing Division, has provided information on "Fundraising Opportunities for Businesses to Enhance Competitiveness". Moreover, there has been a panel discussion on "Upleveling Growth via Capital Market Mechanism" participated by executives from the public and private sectors: Chantanida Sarigaphuti, The Siam Cement pcl; Suranart Kittirattanadetch, R&B Food Supply pcl; and Anuwat Ruamsuke, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities pcl. The panelists have shared experiences and perspectives regarding applying for BOI privileges & benefits and effectively utilizing the capital market. The knowledge and information will greatly be useful for and inspire entrepreneurs, particularly those who are interested in applying for listing on SET or mai.

Notably, promoting businesses in the New Economy industry is part of SET's strategic plan to enhance product quality and diversity. In addition, this collaboration also includes encouraging current listed companies to consider and utilize various BOI privileges to enhance competitive capabilities, with readiness to drive the country towards the new economy. Moreover, this collaboration also incorporates the improvement of the service and application review processes of both entities to ensure faster service delivery for the benefit of the entrepreneurs.

This collaboration between SET and BOI is a significant step in gearing up the Thai economy towards sustainable future through investment promotion and capital market mechanism. The New Economy businesses, as defined by SET’s listing criteria based on the market capitalization, are companies operating businesses related to the target industries according to the categories entitled for the promotion specified by the BOI with focus on Bio-Circular-Green (BCG). These industries consist of advanced agriculture and food, biofuels and biochemicals, medical and healthcare extension, creative tourism, next-generation automotive, aviation and logistics, digital and e-commerce, smart electronics, robotics, as well as technology and innovation development.