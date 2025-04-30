SET Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Major Cross-Sector Social Impact Initiatives

KEY POINTS

SET marks golden jubilee in 2025. Collaborating with partners to roll out the “SET’s 50th Anniversary: Social Impact Drive” campaign featuring three flagship projects focusing on human and quality of life development.

SET President Asadej Kongsiri announced that the launch of "SET's 50th Anniversary Social Impact Drive" campaign, bringing together cross-sector partners to deliver three flagship projects that reinforce SET's commitment to advancing Thailand’s capital market and creating positive social impact.

“Through this collaborative approach uniting the capital market, business, government, and social sectors, we are catalyzing meaningful change that will drive balanced and sustainable positive transformation in Thai society. These initiatives, to be implemented to mark this auspicious occasion, reflect our dedication to enhancing quality of life through promoting education, developing healthcare infrastructure for Thai people's well-being, and creating equitable financial literacy opportunities - which are critical components for Thailand’s human capital development and sustainable growth,” added SET President

The three social initiatives are:

United Power of Giving for Health of Thais: In partnership with the SET Foundation, Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), and the Social Innovation Foundation (SIF), SET has mobilized in-cash and in-kind corporate contributions to support the procurement of essential medical equipment and supplies for hospitals in Bangkok and other provinces to enhance healthcare accessibility nationwide. Contributions under this initiative qualify for tax benefits under applicable regulations. Financial Education Outreach for Thai Youth in 50 Schools: This initiative cultivates Thailand's next generation by providing students across 50 schools nationwide with foundational financial and investment literacy through integrated offline and online learning platforms. This program contributes to human capital development underpinning Thailand's sustainable growth trajectory and resonates with SET's mission to promote inclusive financial literacy. Computers for Young Thai Financial Education : SET, the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO), and the Equitable Education Fund (EEF) Thailand have jointly implemented this initiative to address educational disparities while fostering financial and digital literacy among Thai youth. The program leverages support from organizations across the capital market and business sectors to donate new and pre-owned computers in good working conditions or provide expertise contribution to underserved schools, with a target to deliver a total of 5,000 computers pre-loaded with financial education package within a five-year time frame.

These initiatives underscore SET’s ongoing commitment to advancing sustainable social development and creating measurable social impact across multiple dimensions, including education, environment, and community empowerment.

For inquiries and additional information about each initiative, please contact:

1) United Power of Giving for Health of Thais initiative

Social Innovation Foundation (SIF)

Chayut Jintarasamee at +66 (6) 1789 2539 or chayut@sif.or.th

Thansinee Triam-udomsuk at +66 (9) 4545 2852 or thansinee@sif.or.th

2) Financial Education Outreach for Thai Youth in 50 Schools initiative

Tel: +66 (0) 2009 9865

E-mail: INVESTORY@set.or.th

3) Computers for Young Thai Financial Education initiative

EEF Call Center

Tel: +66 (0) 2079 5475

Website: www.eef.or.th/donate/ and https://pinhelppoint.com/

For latest updates on initiatives and activities commemorating SET’s 50th Anniversary, please visit www.set.or.th and www.setfoundation.or.th