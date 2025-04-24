SET Board Of Governors Appoints Three New Expert Members To CMDF Committee, Effective May 17, 2025

The Board of Governors (BoG) of The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), at its meeting on April 23, 2025, approved the appointment of Pichet Sithi-Amnuai, Sopawadee Lertmanaschai and Kulpatra Sirodom, as new expert members to the Capital Market Development Fund (CMDF) Committee to succeed those[1] who will complete their terms. The three newly appointed expert members possessing extensive knowledge, expertise, and experience in the capital market for a long time shall hold office for a 3-year term, commencing from May 17, 2025. They will work jointly with the six ex-officio members of CMDF Committee who represent relevant organizations as stipulated by the Securities and Exchange Act.

CMDF Committee is entrusted with the following powers and duties:

laying out the management policy, approving the operating plan, the financial plan and the fiscal budget of CMDF; considering to approve a project or activity seeking promotion or support from CMDF, and monitoring and evaluating the performance of such project or activity; monitoring and evaluating the performance of CMDF to be in accordance with its objectives; supervising the operation and general administration as well as issuing rules or regulations of CMDF; and any other necessary or relevant acts to meet the objectives of CMDF.