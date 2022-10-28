SET Awards 2022 Announces KCE CEO Wins Best CEO (SET), KUMWEL CEO As Best CEO (mai) And SPALI Executive As Young Rising Star CEO, While 47 Listed Firms As Role Models For Sustainability

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) today announced winners of the prestigious SET Awards 2022. The Best CEO Awards of SET-listed companies was presented to Pitharn Ongkosit, President and Chief Executive Officer of KCE Electronics pcl (KCE); the Best CEO Awards of mai-listed companies was granted to Boonsak Kiatjaroonlert, Chief Executive Officer of Kumwell Corporation pcl (KUMWEL); and Young Rising Star CEO Awards was bestowed to Tritecha Tangmatitham, Managing Director of Supalai pcl (SPALI).

Kiatnakin Phatra Securities pcl (KKPS) earned SET Award of Honor for the second consecutive year in recognition of its consistent excellence in providing services to institutional investors. Moreover, 47 listed companies were given Sustainability Excellence Awards to honor their exemplary role models, and nine of them received Sustainability Awards of Honor as they managed to maintain their excellence in this field for third straight year. The nine companies were Banpu pcl (BANPU), Bangchak Corporation pcl (BCP), IRPC pcl (IRPC), PTT pcl (PTT), PTT Exploration and Production pcl (PTTEP), PTT Global Chemical pcl (PTTGC), Somboon Advance Technology pcl(SAT), The Siam Cement pcl (SCC) and Thai Oil pcl (TOP).

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said: "SET is delighted to congratulate all the SET Awards 2022 winners. The accolades demonstrate their potential and excellence in business and sustainability that are the integral part for the Thai capital market development. I also commend all recipients of Best CEO Awards for organization transformation amid the current situation which business must adapt and cope with risks that are all around into exemplary organizations placing an importance on improving quality of organizations, creating innovation, delivering strong operating performance and operating business with responsibilities to stakeholders by taking into account environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects to create balanced growth. Such practice is in alignment with SET’s vision "To Make the Capital Market 'Work' for Everyone".

The Business Excellence Awards this year were presented to 37 companies, comprising 21 SET-listed companies, six mai-listed companies, six securities companies (including financial advisory company), three asset management companies and one real estate investment trust (REIT). Furthermore, KKPS won SET Award of Honor for the second time in recognition of the consistent excellence in providing services to institutional investors during 2019-2022.

For Sustainability Excellence Awards, there were 47 recipients this year. Three companies received Best Sustainability Awards, nine earned Highly Commended Sustainability Awards, 10 won Commended Sustainability Awards, and 16 were given Rising Star Sustainability Awards. Moreover, the nine companies namely BANPU, BCP, IRPC, PTT, PTTEP, PTTGC, SAT, SCC and TOP were granted Sustainability Awards of Honor in recognition of their consistently performance.

Money & Banking magazine Editor-in-Chief Santi Viriyarangsarit, who is also the SET Awards co-founder and one of the distinguished judges for SET Awards 2022, said: "SET Awards are considered to be prestigious awards presented to companies with excellence and remarkable performances in various areas. This year, sustainability-related awards and awards for REITs are added. The new awards mark the important milestone in inspiring new companies and REITs to enhance business potential and to raise the bar on sustainability which will be a boon to the Thai capital market as a whole."

The panel of honorary judges for SET Awards 2022 consists of Chaiyawat Wibulswasdi, Seri Chintanaseri, Santi Viriyarungsarit, Yuth Vorachattarn, Pattareeya Benjapolchai, Teeranun Srihong, Pakorn Peetathawatchai, Manpong Senanarong, Soraphol Tulayasathien, with Amnouy Jiramahapoka as secretary of the panel.

This year's SET Awards are divided into two categories: The Business Excellence Awards and the Sustainability Excellence Awards.

The Business Excellence Awards consist of eight awards, namely 1) Best CEO Awards and Young Rising Star CEO Awards, 2) Best Company Performance Awards, 3) Best REIT Performance Awards, 4) Deal of the Year Awards, 5) Best Investor Relations Awards, 6) Best Innovative Company Awards, 7) Best Securities Company Awards, and 8) Best Asset Management Company Awards.

The Sustainability Excellence Awards comprise four awards, namely 1) Best Sustainability Awards, 2) Highly Commended Sustainability Awards, 3) Commended Sustainability Awards, and 4) Rising Star Sustainability Awards. Significantly, there is also the SET Awards of Honor and Sustainability Awards of Honor for companies or individuals who have maintained their excellence for three consecutive years or more.

For the list of winners and more information about SET Awards 2022, please visit www.set.or.th/setawards.