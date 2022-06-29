SET Appoints Senior Executives, Effective From July 1, 2022

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has appointed Rongrak Phanapavudhikul as Senior Executive Vice President (SEVP) – Head of Legal Affairs Division, and supervising the Corporate Secretary & Compliance Group, and Social Responsibility Management Department. In addition, SET has also appointed Chakkaphan Tirasirichai as Executive Vice President (EVP) – Head of Product Development Group, Market Division, and Rosyupa Migasena as Executive Vice President (EVP) – Head of Member & Market Surveillance Group, Market Supervision Division. They will assume the new positions starting from July 1, 2022 onwards.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that the SET Board of Governors in the meeting on June 22, 2022 resolved the appointment of Rongrak as SEVP in charge of Legal Affairs Division, and other relevant governance functions, including the social responsibility management unit, with effect on July 1, 2022. This appointment would enable SET to conduct its operations continuously in an effective manner to cope with the fast-changing environment while moving towards sustainability. His appointment will also help drive stable growth in both quantity and quality of the Thai capital market with an aim to enhance the benefit of all sectors inclusively.

Rongrak has joined SET since 2018, with long-time experience and extensive knowledge in the capital market industry, particularly in terms of providing legal advice and consultancy services relating to capital market business operations, on top of his expertise in laws relevant to the capital market. Furthermore, Rongrak has a vast working experience varying from finance, life insurance, commercial bank to securities business, and he also used to practice as a legal advisor at an international law firm.

Rongrak received two master’s degrees: Business Administration with major in international finance & business from Chulalongkorn University, and Laws with major in business law (honors) from Northwestern University, the United States. Prior to these, he earned two bachelor’s degrees: Engineering with major in Controlling Engineering (second-class honors) from King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, and Laws from Thammasat University.

Moreover, SET has appointed two new EVPs to gear up for business expansion and new product launches, together with effective market surveillance as follows:

Chakkaphan will oversee Derivatives Department and Cash Product Development. He started working at SET in 2014, possessing versatile experiences such as product & service development management at Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX), particularly being instrumental in driving policies for TFEX’s products & services development. Chakkaphan completed an undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering from Chulalongkorn University, and earned a master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from University of Wisconsin-Madison, the United States, and doctorate in Engineering Management from University of Missouri–Rolla, the United States.