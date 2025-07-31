SET Appoints Pannavadee Ladavalya Na Ayudhya As Senior Executive Vice President (Chief People Officer), Effective August 1, 2025

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announced the appointment of Pannavadee Ladavalya Na Ayudhya as Senior Executive Vice President (Chief People Officer), effective August 1, 2025. In this role, she will oversee human resources and capital market education, corporate communications, and property and facility management functions.

SET President Asadej Kongsiri said that the SET Board of Governors, at its meeting on July 16, 2025, resolved to appoint Pannavadee as Senior Executive Vice President (Chief People Officer). She will lead human resources, corporate development, property and facility management, corporate communications, and capital market education functions.

Through the comprehensive integration of people development and capital market education initiatives, these efforts will address both internal and external stakeholders of the capital market, including employees of SET group, entrepreneurs, investors, youth, and the general public.

SET is confident that, with her distinguished expertise and professional experience in working with various internal and external stakeholders, Pannavadee will be instrumental in cultivating a corporate culture that resonates with SET’s commitment to people development, which is crucial for driving business forward.

Pannavadee has been with SET since 2002. Throughout her career, she has worked across several functions, including issuer and listing services, listed company development, capital market education, human resources and corporate development, property and facility management, and corporate communications. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science (international relations) with first-class honors from Chulalongkorn University, a master’s degree in information technology from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, and a master of business administration - management from Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University. She also holds a professional credential as a certified financial planner (CFP).