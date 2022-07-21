BV_Trial Banner.gif
SET Announces Two Board Of Governors Elected By Member Companies

Date 21/07/2022

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announced that Thiti Tantikulanan, Executive Chairman of Kasikorn Securities pcl, was re-elected as a governor for another term and Supachoke Supabundit, President of Kiatnakin Phatra Securities pcl, was elected as a new governor, following the 1/2022 member meeting on July 21, 2022. The two new governors will serve for the 3-year terms, starting from August 5, 2022. Thiti’s current term is due to complete on August 4, 2022 while the newly elected governor will replace Norachet Sangruji whose tenure will also end on the same day.

 

With effect from August 5, 2022, all 11 SET governors will be as follows (in alphabetical order):

  1. Prasarn Trairatvorakul      Chairman
  2. Anuchit Anuchitanukul
  3. Kitipong Urapeepatanapong
  4. Kittipong Kittayarak
  5. Kulpatra Sirodom
  6. Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn
  7. Pichet Sithi-Amnuai
  8. Sopawadee Lertmanaschai
  9. Supachoke Supabundit
  10. Thiti Tantikulanan
  11. Pakorn Peetathawatchai    President
