The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announces temporary closure of securities trading and SET building. Due to today's earthquake event (March 28, 2025), SET announces the closure of all markets including SET, mai, and TFEX for this afternoon's session, effective from 14:07 hrs.

All employees and visitors have been safely evacuated from SET building. For the safety of employees and visitors, the Stock Exchange of Thailand has suspended all services, use of facilities, and activities at the SET building.

The building will undergo a safety inspection, and an announcement regarding the reopening will be made in due course.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​