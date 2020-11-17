SET Announces 10 CEOs And 77 Listed Firms Nominated For SET Awards 2020

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has revealed 77 listed companies and 10 CEOs nominated to compete for the Business Excellence Awards category at SET Award 2020, which will be held on December 14, 2020 in an inaugural virtual ceremony format.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET Awards 2020, jointly hosted by SET and Money & Banking magazine for the 17th year this year, aims to recognize listed companies, securities companies, asset management companies, financial advisory companies, and CEOs of companies listed on the Thai capital market with excellent and outstanding performances in various areas. This year the judging criteria focus on Business Excellence, which reflects company’s operational capabilities especially in navigating the rapidly changing of disruptive technologies and other factors at present.
“The SET Awards event values the role in supporting every industry group to grow strongly and continuously. The initiatives structure good business model, drive motivation to upgrade the quality of the organization and develop innovations, inclusive of corporate responsibility toward shareholders. These efforts will in turn raise the bar of the Thai capital market and consequently drive the country’s economy, in accordance with SET’s vision of ‘To Make the Capital Market Work for Everyone’. This year, the event will be organized on December 14 in the virtual ceremony format, in strict compliance with social distancing measures, and 77 companies and 10 CEOs have been shortlisted for the final round,” added Pakorn.
Santi Viriyarungsarit, Editor-in-Chief of Money & Banking magazine, the SET Awards co-host and one of the distinguished judges, stated that listed companies have endeavored to overcome and prosper in the COVID-19 pandemic. Admirably, the number of entrants this year is higher than in previous year, indicating Thai listed companies’ continuous development, resilience, strength and growth.
The SET Awards 2020 judging panel consists of Chaiyawat Wibulswasdi, Maruey Phadoongsidhi, Seri Chintanaseri, Santi Viriyarungsarit, Yuth Vorachattarn, Patareeya Benjapolchai, Teeranun Srihong, Pakorn Peetathawatchai, Manpong Senanarong, and Krisada Sektrakul with Amnouy Jiramahapoka as the panel's secretary.
The Business Excellence category consists of seven awards: 1) Best Investor Relations Awards 2) Best Innovative Company Awards 3) Best Asset Management Company Award 4) Best Securities Company Awards 5) Best Company Performance Awards 6) Best Deal of the Year Awards 7) Best CEO Awards and Young Rising Star CEO Award. In addition, to reflect the consistency of excellence, the SET Award of Honor will be given to individuals or corporations that have won the awards from the same category for at least three consecutive years.
The public is welcome to join the SET Awards 2020 Virtual Ceremony on www.set.or.th/setawards on December 14, 2020 at 11.00 AM.