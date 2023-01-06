SET Adjusts Trading Regulations To Facilitate A New Trading System For Better Investment Opportunities

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has revised securities exchange regulations to suit the current business environment and better align with international practices, improve convenience, and widen investment opportunities to support a new trading system that will be deployed in the first quarter of this year.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said SET has adjusted related securities trading regulations to be in line with the forthcoming trading system developed, and reviewed and revised the existing regulations to be in line with the present business circumstance and more consistent with international practices.

The important amendments are summarized as follows:

Regulations on equilibrium price will be adjusted to be in line with the new trading system. The equilibrium price can fall outside ceiling and floor but not exceeding ±1 tick while the previous regulations require the price to be within the range not exceeding the ceiling and floor.

The P (pause) sign will replace the SP (suspension) sign for the case that stocks are subject to market surveillance measures governing abnormal securities trading to be clarity for investors.

Overnight Order will be introduced for SET and mai. Order types can be either “Good till Cancel” (GTC) or “Good till Date” (GTD). The unmatched orders will be kept in SET’s trading system until their cancelation or specified dates. The system will keep such orders for no longer than 30 days.

Ceiling and floor of foreign shares will be adjusted to ±60 percent of reference price for all trading methods as Trade Report method of foreign share’s large transaction (with size of at least 1 million shares or THB 3 million (approx. USD 88,547)) is inconsistent with other trading methods.

An odd lot, of which transaction size is less than 100 units, will be canceled for the trading of derivative warrants (DWs) because the trading value is very low.

In addition, SET may cancel trading orders during any period of system disruption to cope with emergencies or prevent damage to overall trading.

The revised regulations will take effect simultaneously with the commencement of the new trading system in the first quarter of 2023.

For more information about the amended trading regulations, please visit SET’s website at www.set.or.th/th/market/information/trading-procedure/new-trading.