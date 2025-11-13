Sergiy Kaspirovych Sentenced For Making False Statements To The Ontario Securities Commission

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announces that Sergiy Kaspirovych has pleaded guilty to providing false or misleading information during an OSC investigation. This conduct is contrary to section 122(1)(a) of the Securities Act.

Justice Moore of the Ontario Court of Justice today sentenced Mr. Kaspirovych to 18 months’ probation and 150 hours of community service.

“The registration process serves as an important gatekeeping mechanism ensuring that only suitable individuals are permitted to be registrants. There is no place in Ontario's capital markets for individuals who lie on their applications for registration.” said Bonnie Lysyk, Executive Vice President, Enforcement at the OSC. “The OSC will continue working with law enforcement to protect investors, and we would like to acknowledge the valuable assistance received from the Toronto Police Service and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in this investigation."

Between March 16, 2023, and April 1, 2023, Mr. Kaspirovych provided forged documents to the OSC in support of his registration as a scholarship plan dealing representative. The two false documents were electronic files purporting to be criminal record checks. The false documents showed that Mr. Kaspirovych did not have a criminal record; however, the investigation revealed Mr. Kaspirovych had extensive criminal convictions going back to 2010.

These charges arise from an investigation by the OSC’s Criminal Investigations & Prosecutions team, which is part of the Enforcement Division of the OSC. They investigate securities-related frauds, market manipulation, and related misconduct, including the investigation of repeat offenders and those who breach Capital Markets Tribunal or court orders and bans. Their primary objective is to protect investors and further enhance confidence in the Canadian capital markets through effective enforcement. Charges laid under the Securities Act are prosecuted by the OSC. Charges laid under the Criminal Code are prosecuted by the Ministry of the Attorney General.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.