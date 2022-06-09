Sergey Shvetsov Elected As Chairman Of The Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board newly elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held its first meeting on 8 June 2022.

Sergey Shvetsov was elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Sergey Lykov was elected as Deputy Chairman.

The Supervisory Board named chairpersons and members of the Board’s committees: Strategy Planning, Nomination and Remuneration, Audit, Risk Management and Technical Policy Committees.

Audit Committee members: Oleg Malyshev, Vasily Medvedev and Alexander Morozov. Alexander Morozov was elected as Chairperson.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee members: Alexander Magomedov, Oleg Malyshev and Marina Pochinok. Marina Pochinok was elected as Chairperson.

Strategy Planning Committee members: Mikhail Matovnikov, Alexander Morozov, Stanislav Prokofiev, Oskar Hartmann and Sergey Shvetsov. Sergey Shvetsov was elected as Chairperson.

Technical Policy Committee members: Alexander Magomedov, Oskar Hartmann and Vladimir Shapovalov. Alexander Magomedov was elected as Chairperson.

Risk Management Committee members: Valery Goreglyad, Sergey Lykov, Vasily Medvedev and Vladimir Shapovalov. Sergey Lykov was elected as Chairperson.