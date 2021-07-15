Securities Regulators Announce Canadian Firm Selected For Cross-Border Testing

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC), and the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) today announced that Bedrock AI Inc. has been selected to participate in a cross-border testing initiative supported by 23 regulators across five continents, as part of the Global Financial Innovation Network (GFIN).
Bedrock AI applies natural language processing, machine learning and computational techniques to process corporate disclosures, enhance regulators’ supervisory processes and assist businesses with corporate risk analysis. The cross-border initiative will give the Canadian company the opportunity to simultaneously test and scale innovative products or services in multiple jurisdictions, while also gaining insights into how its business might operate in these markets.
“We are happy that Bedrock AI is a successful participant in this year’s GFIN Cross-Border Testing cohort,” said Pat Chaukos, Director, Innovation Office at the OSC, speaking on behalf of the regulators. “As an Ontario-based company, Bedrock will be testing and further developing its solutions across various jurisdictions in Canada and we are proud to support innovation in our capital markets.”
“We could not be more pleased to be testing our AI tools and research in the Canadian markets,” said Kris Bennatti, President and Lead Developer at Bedrock AI. “We founded this company to promote corporate accountability, through information transparency, and we hope to do just that with the GFIN test.”
The GFIN received 38 applications from participating regulators across five continents. Two firms, including Ontario-based Bedrock AI, successfully completed joint testing plans with selected regulators. Bedrock AI will begin testing its business model later this year.
Currently chaired by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the GFIN consists of more than 70 international organizations committed to supporting financial innovation in the interests of consumers.
