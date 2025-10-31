Securities Commission Malaysia’s Batik Lestari Festival Returns To Promote Inclusivity And Sustainability - Second Instalment Of The Annual Event Champions Malaysia’s Cultural Economy

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) will host the second instalment of the annual Batik Lestari Festival on 5 to 7 November 2025 at the SC’s Bukit Kiara premises.

This year, the festival not only showcases Malaysian rich batik heritage and artistry but serves as a strategic initiative to build a more inclusive and sustainable marketplace, particularly in supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) growth.

Returning after a successful debut last year, the festival’s purpose has been expanded to achieve three key goals:

To showcase the heritage and artistry of Malaysian batik; To increase awareness and provide greater funding and capital market access for local batik entrepreneurs and artisans, particularly MSMEs; and To advocate sustainable practices1 in batik production

This year’s festival coincides with the ASEAN Capital Market Forum (ACMF) international conference and a series of high-level meetings. The festival aims to position the local batik industry as a leading example of Malaysian creativity and enterprise, enhancing its international recognition and regional growth.

The three-day festival is supported by the event partner Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation. It will feature a curated marketplace comprising more than 20 designers and vendors, cultural performances, fashion shows and demonstration of batik making.

Visitors can participate in hands-on workshops, learn the art of canting, waxing and design techniques directly from skilled artisans.

In addition, there will be a series of capital market pocket talks at the event. Speakers will touch on topics such as “From Craft to Commerce”, “Exploring Fund-raising and Grants.”

The 5-7 November festival is open to the public from 9am to 6pm, with free admission and parking.