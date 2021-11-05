Securities Commission Malaysia To Showcase Malaysia’s Position As A Sustainable Finance Hub At Expo 2020 Dubai - Sustainable Finance Week Virtual Conference Will Be Held From 8 – 10 November 2021 Will Showcase Malaysia’s Position As A Sustainable Finance Hub By Leveraging On The Nation’s Islamic Finance Capabilities

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) will host the Sustainable Finance Week from 8 to 12 November 2021 at the Expo 2020 Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The main event during the Sustainable Finance Week will be a virtual conference held from 8 to 10 November 2021.
The three-day virtual conference is expected to attract participants from around the world comprising an audience that will include regulators, financial sector intermediaries, fund managers, and private market investors.
Themed "Enabling Sustainable Development through Islamic Finance", the conference is an opportunity to highlight the role of Islamic finance as an enabler to achieve the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, and also, Malaysia’s position as an early mover in aligning sustainable development with Islamic finance.
The programme will feature a keynote interview with Finance Minister YB Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, who will speak about Malaysia’s sustainability agenda.
Expo Dubai 2020, also known as the ‘Great Exhibition’, is the first World Expo held in the MEASA region (Middle East, Africa and South Asia). It is the most diverse global exposition to-date, with 192 countries participating from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.
“Islamic finance serves wider populations equally and is no longer regarded as the preserve of only Muslims. Globally, the Islamic finance industry is expected to reach a size of USD3.69 trillion by 2024, up from USD2.88 trillion in 2019, due to continued strong interest as a means for fundraising and investment,” said SC Chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Albar.
“Malaysia is widely acknowledged as being at the forefront of Islamic finance, achieving noteworthy milestones, spurred by a conducive ecosystem, effective regulatory framework and strong human capital development. Paving the way to recovery, Islamic social finance is expected to play a vital role in facilitating an inclusive and sustainable economic growth.”
Some of the conversations that will be covered at the Sustainable Finance Week include:
- How Malaysia has developed an equity market that emphasises sustainability
- Regulatory initiatives to drive sustainability through Malaysia’s banking sector
- Innovative regulations and initiatives to drive growth in sustainable finance
- Innovation in asset management as a driver for SRI growth
Other speakers at the virtual conference include Bursa Malaysia Chairman Tan Sri
Abdul Wahid Omar, Assistant Governor Bank Negara Malaysia Fraziali Ismail, Abu Dhabi Global Market Authority Chief Executive Officer Mark Curtis, and Climate Bonds Initiative Chief Executive Officer Sean Kidney. Additionally, stakeholder and business development engagements will be organised to showcase Malaysian private market players with expertise in sustainable investment.
Members of the public interested in attending the Sustainable Finance Week virtual conference can register at mysustainablefinanceweek.com.