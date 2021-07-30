 Skip to main Content
Securities Commission Malaysia Takes Enforcement Actions On Binance For Illegally Operating In Malaysia

Date 30/07/2021

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today took enforcement actions against Binance for illegally operating a Digital Asset Exchange (DAX). Under Sections 7(1) and 34(1) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007, all DAX operators must be registered as Recognized Market Operators (RMO) by the SC. 

 

 

Accordingly, the SC has issued a public reprimand against Binance for continuing to operate illegally in Malaysia despite being included in the SC’s Investor Alert List in July 2020. In this regard, the public reprimand was issued against Binance Holdings Limited (Registered in the Cayman Islands), its CEO Zhao Changpeng, as well as three other Binance entities, namely Binance Digital Limited (Registered in the UK), Binance UAB (Registered in Lithuania) and Binance Asia Services Pte Ltd (Registered in Singapore). 

All four Binance entities have been ordered by the SC to:  

a.  disable the Binance website (www.binance.com) and mobile applications in Malaysia within 14 business days from 26 July 2021;

b. immediately cease all media and marketing activities, including circulating, publishing or sending any advertisements and/or other marketing material, whether via emails or otherwise, to Malaysian investors; and

c.  immediately restrict Malaysian investors from accessing Binance’s Telegram group.

Zhao, as the CEO of Binance Holdings Limited, has also been specifically ordered to ensure that the above directives are carried out. 

Investors are advised to stop dealing with and investing through illegal DAX. Those who currently have accounts with Binance are strongly urged to immediately cease trading through its platforms and to withdraw all their investments immediately. 

The public is reminded to alert the SC if they come across any suspicious websites or receive any unsolicited phone calls or e-mails offering investment advice and opportunities, especially those that claim to offer high returns with little or no risks.

Actions Taken by Other Regulators on Binance


Date

Regulator/Agencies

Remarks

March

2020

Malta Financial

Services Authority

Issued a warning that Binance is not authorized to offer services in Malta

July

2020

Brazil’s Securities and

Exchange Commission  

Issued a warning that Binance is an unauthorized company and banned Binance from offering derivatives products in the country  

May

2021

US Justice

Department and

Internal Revenue

Services

Binance Holdings Limited is under investigation for Money

Laundering and Tax Sleuths

June

2021

UK Financial Conduct

Authority

Ruled out that Binance cannot conduct any regulated activity in the UK (UK Bank Barclays will be blocking customers from using their debit and credit cards to make payments to Binance)

June

2021

Japanese Financial

Services Agency

Issued Binance a second warning that it is not allowed to operate in Japan

June

2021

Ontario Securities

Commission

Binance announced it was pulling out of Ontario, Canada after OSC accused it and several other crypto trading platforms for failing to comply with province regulations

July

2021

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission  

Filed a criminal complaint against Binance with a division of the Royal Thai Police for operating a DAX without license

July

2021

Italian Companies and

Exchange Commission

Issued a warning that Binance is not authorized to facilitate crypto investment services in the country.

July

2021

Hong Kong’s

Securities and Futures

Commission (SFC)

Issued a warning that Binance is not licensed or registered to conducted regulated activity in Hong Kong.  

July

2021

Lithuania’s central bank

Issued a warning that Binance is not regulated in the country