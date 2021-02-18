Securities Commission Malaysia Seeks Public Help To Locate Uzir Abdul Samad

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) is seeking information from members of the public to locate Uzir Abdul Samad (Uzir), otherwise known as Haji Uzir, who is a suspect in SC’s investigation into activities of an unlicensed investment adviser.
The SC has taken several measures, including, placing advertisements and working with relevant authorities to track Uzir. In 2016, the SC obtained a warrant of arrest against Uzir for offences under Sections 58 and 362(3) of the CMSA, for carrying out regulated activities without a licence, and for defrauding investors by representing himself as a member of the Financial Planning Association of Malaysia (FPAM) and a Capital Markets Services Representative’s Licence (CMSRL) holder. If convicted, Uzir is liable to a fine not exceeding RM10 million or imprisonment not exceeding 10 years, or both.
Members of the public with any information on Uzir’s whereabouts or activities are urged to notify the SC by calling 012-3812497 or email to aduan@seccom.com.my.
Further details of Uzir are as follows:
- Name: Uzir bin Abdul Samad (IC: 720824-01-5543)
- Previous known employment address - UAS Bistari Management Sdn Bhd, No. 11A, Jalan Kebudayaan 1A, Taman Universiti, 81300 Skudai, Johor.
- Last known residential addresses: Address 1: No. 14, Jalan SS 17/2A, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor - Address 2: No. 62, Jalan SS 17/2G, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor
Providing investment advice is a regulated activity under the CMSA. Members of the public are reminded to be vigilant and to verify the licence or registration of individuals, companies and platforms offering capital market services or products, before making any investment decisions. This includes the provision of investment advice. Checks can be done through the SC website via the Public Register of Licence
Holders www.sc.com.my/licensed-registered-persons and List of Registered Recognised Market Operators www.sc.com.my/rmo.
For more information, please visit the SC website at
www.sc.com.my/regulation/enforcement/have-you-seen-these-people